Man arrested for Friday car chase in Henry Co.

Charles Goins
Charles Goins(Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man has been arrested following a Friday morning car chase in Henry County.

Charles Levi Goins, 30, had previous warrants of probation violation, two accounts of narcotics distribution, eluding police, and burglary. Goins was also charged with felony eluding law enforcement and failure to obey highway lanes for the Friday car chase.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy a observed a 2017 beige Ford Fusion driving recklessly and changing lanes illegally southbound on Greensboro Road.

The deputy attempted to pull the driver over when Goins fled from the scene, initiating a car chase.

The pursuit continued for several miles on Greensboro Road before the Goins stopped the car near White House Road and was taken into custody without incident, according to deputies.

Deputies say Goins is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

