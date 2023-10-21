Birthdays
Second person arrested in connection to September Martinsville homicide

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Martinsville Police Department made a second arrest on Saturday in connection to the September homicide of Antoine Preston.

Police say Ricardo Ortiz IV, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle to endanger a person, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to police, the first arrest in connection to the homicide was made on October 7th.

Delano Tomaz Ross, 46 of Martinsville, AKA “Punkin,” was arrested for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle to endanger a person, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a violent convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

September 30th, officers found the body of Antoine Jermaine Preston, 47, of Martinsville, in a pickup truck that had gone over a guardrail and down an embankment, Martinsville Police said.

Evidence found at the scene verified the truck was the target of gunshots, police said.

Ross was taken into custody by Martinsville Police Officers without incident on Spring Street in Martinsville and is being held without bond.

Anyone with further information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).

