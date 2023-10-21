WDBJ7 Archive: Tanglewood Mall, “The Cadillac of Southwest Virginia shopping centers”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Tanglewood area has seen many new developments recently, the history of Tanglewood Mall has faded from the public’s memory.

WDBJ7 searched through the archives to find footage of the mall previously known as “the Cadillac of Southwest Virginia shopping centers”

The idea of a different stores located in one building was sparked by Sears, previously located on Williamson Rd., in the late 1950s and early 60s. As the people of Roanoke wanted what would later be referred to as a shopping center, three new malls started construction.

Suddenly the Star City was bustling with shopping centers with Crossroads Mall and Towers Mall opening in 1961 and the Roanoke Salem Plaza debuting in 1962.

The excitement of the new additions to our hometowns would wane, until 1973 when a new shopping addition would make its way to Roanoke.

On March 28, 1973 Tanglewood Mall held their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony. While the mall was still undergoing construction, that didn’t stop residents from stopping by.

The original layout consisted of three stores: J.C. Penny’s, Leggett’s (currently known as Belk), and Miller & Rhoads. The mall was, at the time, the largest shopping center west of the Blue Ridge, measuring at 658,000 square feet with 4,000 parking spots.

The mall’s theme consisted of dark floors with modern lighting and three large fountains. A food court was also added on the upper level in 1979. Tanglewood also had uniquely themed sections such as the French Quarter, intended to resemble a French village, featuring boutiques and a French restaurant.

The shopping center reigned as the largest mall until 1985, when Valley View Mall would take it’s place.

Later that year, Tanglewood would see major renovations, including adding an elevator and implementing a new soft Mediterranean style.

In recent years, Tanglewood has been under new ownership by the Hackney Real Estate Partners with expansions including Carilion Children’s and new restaurant additions outside of the shopping complex.

Tanglewood may not be as bustling as it’s early years, however, the future of the shopping center holds many opportunities for the Roanoke Valley.

