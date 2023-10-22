Barktoberfest is back in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Someone let the dogs out in Downtown Roanoke at this year’s Barktoberfest.

The event was organized to benefit Project Support.

Many organizations provided information on mental health services and pet adoption opportunities.

Leaders of Barktoberfest say this provides an opportunity to help individuals in the community.

“Our organizers felt like dogs bring us joy and our positive impact on our mental health,” said event leader, Jennifer Gobble. “So we put together barktoberfest as a way to bring joy and promote good mental health.”

Click here, for more information on how to get involved.

