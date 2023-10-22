Educational nonprofit starts serving vulnerable students in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new, local nonprofit in Roanoke is helping students in vulnerable communities expand their education.

Why Not Workshop officially opened its doors at Aurora Studios on Campbell Avenue on Saturday. The organization helps students who have experienced trauma, poverty or difficulty in school because of outside factors get back on track with their education.

The goal is to serve those who are not able to afford tutoring or other private services to help them in school.

Why Not Workshop plans to eventually help all students from Kindergarten to high school.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.