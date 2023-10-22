Birthdays
Educational nonprofit starts serving vulnerable students in Roanoke

The nonprofit organization aims to help students get back on track with their education
The nonprofit organization aims to help students get back on track with their education
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new, local nonprofit in Roanoke is helping students in vulnerable communities expand their education.

Why Not Workshop officially opened its doors at Aurora Studios on Campbell Avenue on Saturday. The organization helps students who have experienced trauma, poverty or difficulty in school because of outside factors get back on track with their education.

The goal is to serve those who are not able to afford tutoring or other private services to help them in school.

Why Not Workshop plans to eventually help all students from Kindergarten to high school.

