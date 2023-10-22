“It’s devastating.” President of Rebos club speaks on future after fire incident

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local non-profit organization is making plans for the future after their meeting facility caught on fire Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, the crew responded to reports of a structural fire at the Rebos Club.

When they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.

“At 5:45, Thursday morning, standing in front of what was left, I had that feeling,” said the President of Rebos Club, Harold.

That feeling was devastation.

He says he would like to keep his face hidden because although he’s the president, he is not the face of Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I was standing there with about six friends from the fellowship. And what we have among ourselves is actually the spirit of recovery. It’s not the, the bricks and the mortar, it’s, it’s, it’s what we do together as a group.” stated Harold.

Harold mentioned he and a team had built the building from scratch 22 years ago.

He says although he misses the facility, that wasn’t the heart and soul of what the club is.

“I didn’t lose a friend the other night, I lost the building where we hold the meetings that I’m fond of the people in the building, we didn’t lose a single person. I’m happy,” said Harold.

As of now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Estimated damages are $250,000.

“We have probably 20 meetings a week at that building,” added Harold.

Harold says the community has been a lot of help.

“Other places where we have a meeting have opened up to our members and said, We know you’re having a problem come on over here,” said Harold.

Harold says they are working to get their meeting building back as soon as they can.

“We absolutely are going to rebuild, we’re going to rebuild now. We’re going to have what we had, and we’re going to have it relatively quickly,” explained Harold.

