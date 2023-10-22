Nelson County Sheriff’s Office in search of wanted man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Liam M. Coy, 29, of Roseland is wanted for 24 counts of fail to care for agricultural animals by owner, according to deputies.

Deputies say Coy is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5′10″ tall, and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Coy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

