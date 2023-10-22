One person seriously injured after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle crash on Wards Road has left the cyclist in critical condition.

Lynchburg Police Department officers and Lynchburg Fire Department personnel responded to the intersection of Wards Road and CVCC Campus Drive around 7 p.m. on Saturday for reports that a motorcycle had crashed into the woods.

Officers found the driver had been thrown from the motorcycle in the woods. The cyclist was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The LPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information or who may have captured the crash on a dashboard camera is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

