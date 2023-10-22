Roanoke County Police looking for missing endangered man

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered man.

Donald Humphrey, 74, is white, about 6′2″ and 219 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say they don’t know what clothes he was wearing when he is believed to have left North Roanoke Assisted Living in the 6900 block of Williamson Road in Hollins sometime October 21. No photo has been made available.

Police say Humphrey suffers from several medical conditions and requires medication, which he did not take with him.

Anyone with information about Humphrey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.

