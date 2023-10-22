Veterans return from Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C.

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans in Virginia took a trip to Washington D.C to see memorials built in their honor.

On Sunday, they returned to Bedford where friends and family greeted them.

The trip was full of celebration and reflection.

“Everything was like, oh, royal treatment,” said World War II veteran, Marion Noel.

The Honor Flight Network began in 2005 to take World War II vets to the National World War II Memorial in Washington DC.

Veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam service eras traveled to D.C. at no cost.

“You run the gamut of emotions from you know, just something funny to something that just rips your heart out.” said the president and CEO of Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight, Martin Leamy.

He said words can’t describe the amusement he feels when vets are able to connect with each other.

Many described the trip as a chance to connect with new friends.

“Last night. We were having dinner at the American Legion Post,” explained Leamy.” Our two World War Two vets. 98-year-old man, and 104-year-old woman. We’re kind of dancing with each other. And it was, it was really neat to see that.”

“I thought I was going be the old king of the bus, I go on and I was outaged by 6 years by grandma.” joked Noel.

Noel is 98 years young. He served in World War II from 1943 to 1946.

With this being his third trip with Honor Flight, he admits being with his newfound family creates a sense of harmony.

“Normally it’s because we have something in common. And the first question, where did you serve? What military branch were you in? At what period of time did you serve? And so that’s what keeps me going.” explained Noel.

Veterans and guardians began to share their experiences from the trip and expressed gratitude for those who helped along the way.

“The trips themselves provide an opportunity for veterans to find healing to find enclosure,” added Leamy “Many of the veterans that go on our trips were not treated well, they were actually treated very poorly when they got back from their overseas deployments, particularly the Vietnam era. That’s, and that’s something we’re trying to fix.”

People can apply online to be a guardian of a veteran for their next trip in April.

