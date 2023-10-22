Birthdays
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Campbell Co. crash

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred overnight Saturday.

Police say a 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling south on Bear Creek Road, less than a mile north of Red House Road, when it ran off the left side of the road. The car then struck two trees before coming to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The driver was later identified as William J. Thompson, 52, of Lynchburg.

Police say Thompson was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police determined he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

