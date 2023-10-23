The Commanders’ season is slipping away after a loss to the Giants, their fourth in five games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After a promising start with wins over Arizona and Denver, the Washington Commanders’ season is slipping away with losses in four of their last five games.

The latest was a hard one to swallow.

Ron Rivera’s team was beaten 14-7 Sunday by the offensively challenged Giants in a game that snapped New York’s four-game losing streak.

This one was winnable for the Commanders. They were facing a team that had not scored an offensive touchdown in more than three games.

The Giants got two TD passes from Tyrod Taylor and their defense made it stand up.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.