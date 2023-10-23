Galax Police officer injured after altercation at Sheetz gas station, suspect on the run

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - An altercation at a Sheetz gas station in Galax left one police officer hurt. Galax Police are looking for the suspect.

Galax Police officers responded to conduct a welfare check on a person in a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Sheetz on East Stuart Drive. Officers began to take the person into custody, and while an officer was removing the suspect, the person assaulted the officer and drove off.

The officer fell from the vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. The officer was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen driving a black 2008 Toyota Tacoma Pick-up with North Carolina license plates RDP-9638. The suspect was last seen traveling west on East Stuart Drive and may be going south on Route 89 toward North Carolina.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

