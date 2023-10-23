Henry County man’s death investigated as homicide

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

Davis says deputies were called to an apartment at 84 Summit View Drive Monday morning to do a welfare check when Michael Hairston, 46, didn’t show up for work. Deputies went into the apartment and found Hairston dead. The cause of death has not been determined.

The investigation indicates about 7:08 p.m. Saturday, October 21, two people can be seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, appearing to go inside Hairston’s apartment. (See video below.) Several minutes later, both were seen running off. Davis says they appear to be male and female.

The same night, said Davis, the doorbell camera owner called at 7:20 p.m. and reported two juveniles were outside messing with her apartment and possibly tried to damage her door. Two deputies responded to the apartment complex and spoke to the neighbor through her doorbell camera. They checked the apartment complex and then left the complex after not finding damage to any doors.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Below video courtesy BTW21.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.