Career Corner: Grant pays for paid internships
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Career Works offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount and Covington have a special grant right now that will cover the cost of paid internships for high school students.
These work experiences, as they call them, are available to students who are facing barriers to employment, such as those who live in low-income households and might also be single parents or in foster care. They might be living with disabilities. Whatever the barrier is, Virginia Career Works can enroll them in this grant program and get them connected with an employer for an internship that will last about 8 weeks.
Virginia Career Works will then pay the student a stipend of up to $15 an hour. There’s also insurance to cover the student’s liability on the job site.
It doesn’t cost the employer a penny.
Here @ Home welcomes Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works to tell us how this works.
VIRGINIA CAREER WORKS CENTERS:
Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center
3125 Odd Fellows Road
Lynchburg, VA 24501
434-455-5940
Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center
3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2
Roanoke, VA 24019
540-613-8220
Virginia Career Works Covington Center
106 North Maple Avenue
Covington, VA 24426
540-613-6370
Virginia Career Works Franklin Center
50 Claiborne Avenue
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
540-483-0179
