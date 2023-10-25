Career Corner: Grant pays for paid internships

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Career Works offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount and Covington have a special grant right now that will cover the cost of paid internships for high school students.

These work experiences, as they call them, are available to students who are facing barriers to employment, such as those who live in low-income households and might also be single parents or in foster care. They might be living with disabilities. Whatever the barrier is, Virginia Career Works can enroll them in this grant program and get them connected with an employer for an internship that will last about 8 weeks.

Virginia Career Works will then pay the student a stipend of up to $15 an hour. There’s also insurance to cover the student’s liability on the job site.

It doesn’t cost the employer a penny.

Here @ Home welcomes Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works to tell us how this works.

VIRGINIA CAREER WORKS CENTERS:

Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center

3125 Odd Fellows Road

Lynchburg, VA 24501

434-455-5940

Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center

3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2

Roanoke, VA 24019

540-613-8220

Virginia Career Works Covington Center

106 North Maple Avenue

Covington, VA 24426

540-613-6370

Virginia Career Works Franklin Center

50 Claiborne Avenue

Rocky Mount, VA 24151

540-483-0179

