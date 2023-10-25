Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Career Corner: Grant pays for paid internships

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Career Works offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount and Covington have a special grant right now that will cover the cost of paid internships for high school students.

These work experiences, as they call them, are available to students who are facing barriers to employment, such as those who live in low-income households and might also be single parents or in foster care. They might be living with disabilities. Whatever the barrier is, Virginia Career Works can enroll them in this grant program and get them connected with an employer for an internship that will last about 8 weeks.

Virginia Career Works will then pay the student a stipend of up to $15 an hour. There’s also insurance to cover the student’s liability on the job site.

It doesn’t cost the employer a penny.

Here @ Home welcomes Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works to tell us how this works.

VIRGINIA CAREER WORKS CENTERS:

Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center

3125 Odd Fellows Road

Lynchburg, VA 24501

434-455-5940

Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center

3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2

Roanoke, VA 24019

540-613-8220

Virginia Career Works Covington Center

106 North Maple Avenue

Covington, VA 24426

540-613-6370

Virginia Career Works Franklin Center

50 Claiborne Avenue

Rocky Mount, VA 24151

540-483-0179

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israeli army says ground forces are ‘expanding’ activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale