Franklin County makes progress on providing internet access to homes in rural areas

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More families in Franklin County are getting hooked up to faster Internet. The county’s broadband expansion project in partnership with Shentel has reached more than 3,500 homes.

Franklin County is now more than a year into its partnership with Shentel, stemming from a project that started before the pandemic to provide more internet access for families. Shentel is one of the companies that is helping homes in Hardy, Ferrum and Boones Mill get up to speed with faster internet.

“We have probably over 6,000 customers that we’re looking to get hooked up within the next year or so,” Assistant County Administrator Steven Sandy said. “This is presenting a big opportunity for a lot of folks to be able to now have access to the high speed internet that they’ve really needed for awhile.”

The project was originally set to be complete by October 2024, but there have been some challenges in the last year. Shentel’s government and community affairs specialist explained labor shortages, permitting backlogs and aging infrastructure are causing some delays.

“The timelines are a little bit fluid,” Bryan Byrd said. “Everyone is in the process of trying to relearn how we think about this and come up with those creative solutions so that we can avoid those two-year delays.”

Sandy explained while there may be overall delays, crews are still working to hook up individual homes.

“These delays don’t mean that everyone has to wait until the end of the project to be connected, so we’ll continue to connect people along the way,” Sandy said.

Resident John Schenk explained his home was one of the thousands without reliable internet.

“We went from nothing to living in the lap of luxury now, which is great,” Schenk said.

Schenk explained the broadband project has helped his family stay up to speed with the 21st century.

“Now we can run everything like our TVs and the Internet. My wife, she works from home, she has her computers and printers all hooked up to the Internet,” Schenk said. “It opened up a lot of opportunities.”

Franklin County has received more than $50 million in state grants and private investments for the broadband expansion.

