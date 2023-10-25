Birthdays
Get ready for Halloween with Roanoke County’s Spooktacular Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is next week and this Saturday is Roanoke County’s Spooktacular Saturday at Explore Park.

Alex North with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism sat down with 7@four to explain what to expect at the park.

It’s set for Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. with the following activities:

Pumpkin Carving – Supplies included... Register for Free Online – 11 AM, 1 PM, 2 PM

Marshmallow Roasting 10 AM – 3 PM

Trick-Or-Treat Stations & Activities 10 AM – 3 PM

Crafts & Guessing Games for Prizes

Costume Contest 3 PM – 4 PM

Roanoke County Public Library Activities 10 AM – 3 PM

· Pumpkin Painting and Stuffed Animal Pet Adoption & Library Cards

Clean Valley Council Activities 10 AM – 3 PM

· Owls & Bats of Virginia

· Mock Owl Pellet Dissection Activity

Live Owl & Opossum Presentations from Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center 10 AM – 3 PM

For more information, click roanokecountyparks.com/ or roanokecountyparks.com/673/Spooktacular-Saturday.

