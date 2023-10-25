Hometown History and Haunts: Best reads for spooky season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is approaching, and there are ways to experience a good thrill in the comfort of your home.

This time of year, many people turn to books. Doloris Vest from downtown Roanoke’s book store Book No Further joined Here @ Home to talk about the best thrillers, horror, and family-friendly books.

Saturday, October 28, three local horror and dark fantasy authors will read from selected works at the bookstore for Dark Tales of the Star City. The authors featured in that event are R.S. Belcher, Mike Allen, and Amanda McGee.

