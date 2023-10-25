Preserve your pumpkins this season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have already carved that pumpkin and want it to last until Halloween and maybe beyond.

Ashley Edwards, an Extension Agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension joins us on Here @ Home to offer some tips on how to pick the perfect pumpkin, how to preserve it through Halloween and ways you can avoid waste with your pumpkins.

Visit the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s website to learn more at ext.vt.edu/

