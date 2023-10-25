Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Preserve your pumpkins this season

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You may have already carved that pumpkin and want it to last until Halloween and maybe beyond.

Ashley Edwards, an Extension Agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension joins us on Here @ Home to offer some tips on how to pick the perfect pumpkin, how to preserve it through Halloween and ways you can avoid waste with your pumpkins.

Visit the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s website to learn more at ext.vt.edu/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary