JoyBells sing to preview Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is Saturday, October 29 in Ferrum. This is the 50th anniversary of the event.

On the fourth Saturday of October, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has presented “musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs, and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region,” according to organizers.

The festival features performers, artisans, foods, and activities not found at other craft shows, fairs, and festivals.

The group the JoyBells dropped by 7@four as part of a preview of the event.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.