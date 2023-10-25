The Least of These Ministry needs volunteers for warming bus in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the winter months approach, a Roanoke non-profit, focused on meeting the needs of the unsheltered population, needs your help.

The Least of These Ministry operates a warming bus on nights where temperatures dip below 40 degrees. They need volunteers willing to operate the bus overnight allowing people on and off.

The bus, known as “Hope Haven”, is electricity-based and sits outside the facility on Luck Avenue. Those without shelter, along with their pets, can board the bus any time from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Founder Dawn Sandoval says this bus and the volunteer inside are vital to the safety and health of the homeless population.

“We do know that this a huge ask, but just look at it as making the difference in life and death for a lot of these people,” said Sandoval.

They hope to open the bus next week. There will be an orientation Sunday, October 29 at 2 p.m. at 422 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.

If you are interested in volunteering, reach out to The Least of These Ministry on their Facebook page or give them a call at (540) 556-3200.

