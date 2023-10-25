Lynchburg City Schools adopts Classified Teacher Program

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Teachers are needed across the country and that’s no exception for some school districts in our hometowns.

Lynchburg City Schools is adopting a program that is looking to fill teaching positions, a Classified Teacher Program.

“The Virginia Department of Education allows for an alternative route to licensure and that means someone can come through a college or university, not having gone through a teacher prep program, but might be interested in moving into that particular career path as a teacher in the classroom… what we determined was we’re going to have to grow our own and that means bringing folks into the classroom, and trying to help them get up to speed as quickly as possible,” said Sherry Sheppard, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The program requires you to have at least a bachelor’s degree and can vary on how long it takes to complete.

“We’re looking for anyone who has a heart to serve the children, because that’s what we’re here for. It’s all about the students in the classroom,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard said classified teachers will be hired with a starting salary of $42,300.

“You are going to be offered a flat rate, which is the 90th percentile of the entry level salary for our teachers that are licensed. So you’re coming in at a lower salary amount, because you’ve got some work to do, you’ve got to get licensed. So once they have come on board as a classified teacher, then the expectation is you’re going to work very quickly and very aggressively towards your licensure once you get a provisional license from VDOE, which will take a little bit of time, okay, but once you get that we will then roll you to an annual contract,” said Sheppard.

She said the district has already had some luck with the program.

“Currently, I have 37 classified teachers in our classrooms, so I think it is a huge success,” said Sheppard.

Anyone who has an interest in teaching and qualifies for the program, should apply.

“This touches the lives of the next generation, and I don’t know of many professions that can say that,” said Sheppard.

