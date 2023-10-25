Lynchburg School Board votes to close schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board has voted unanimously to close Sandusky Elementary School and close or convert TC Miller Elementary School as part of a cost-saving move.

Under this latest plan the board voted for October 24, the closures are delayed until 2026, and rezoning is delayed until 2026 as well, to allow for an expansion of Bass Elementary to be completed.

The plan would also remove all portable classrooms at that time.

The board says this plan is least disruptive to everyone, but admits the final year in those elementary schools will be challenging.

