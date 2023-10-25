Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man arrested for illegal possession of oxycontin and marijuana

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been charged after a narcotics search led to pills, guns and marijuana at his home.

Quinton Lamar Jones, 32, is charged with Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (oxycontin), Possession of firearm while in possession of Schedule II substance, and Possession of over one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute.

October 22, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with the assistance of officers from the Martinsville Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant on Stultz Road in Martinsville, according to the sheriff’s office. They seized “unlawfully possessed prescription pills, numerous firearms, and over one pound of marijuana.” They say there was also evidence narcotics had been shipped to and from this residence.

Jones is being held with no bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary