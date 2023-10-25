Man arrested for illegal possession of oxycontin and marijuana

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been charged after a narcotics search led to pills, guns and marijuana at his home.

Quinton Lamar Jones, 32, is charged with Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (oxycontin), Possession of firearm while in possession of Schedule II substance, and Possession of over one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute.

October 22, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with the assistance of officers from the Martinsville Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant on Stultz Road in Martinsville, according to the sheriff’s office. They seized “unlawfully possessed prescription pills, numerous firearms, and over one pound of marijuana.” They say there was also evidence narcotics had been shipped to and from this residence.

Jones is being held with no bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

