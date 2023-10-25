NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to take place at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are taking place in Martinsville this weekend and the fans are already rolling in.

“It’s basically like having a Super Bowl,” said Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway. “Here we are on Wednesday, and you can see all the activity going on here. So, it’s huge for the economic impact of this area, and not only the area, but the region and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The racing starts Thursday night with the NASCAR Whelen Modified tour and finishes strong with the Xfinity 500 Sunday.

“You’ve got eight guys right now in the round of eight for the championship, and they’ll leave here with four. So, to find out who that’s going to be, you need to be here to see it. It’s going to be awesome weekend,” added Campbell.

Campbell says the campgrounds are already sold out. He says they are expecting a complete sellout by Sunday.

“Ticket sales are going really well. We’ve just got a lot of loyal, dedicated fans that have been coming to Martinsville for a number of years and we appreciate their patronage, because without the fans, we wouldn’t be here. So, they’re the reason this whole thing exists,” explained Campbell.

Campbell says they’ve made a few upgrades this year like a new suite for fans that is making its debut this weekend, called Club Panorama. They’ve also made improvements to the campgrounds.

“We’re always trying to make things better. We listen to our fans what they want, and we take that and do our best to accommodate them,” said Campbell.

The festivities kick off Wednesday night with Track Laps for charity, where fans can drive their own cars around the track for a $25 donation.

