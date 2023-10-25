Birthdays
Tablet programs used for inmates to help prepare them for release

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been one year since Inmates at Alleghany Regional Jail received devices for learning and training opportunities. The Pathway to Achieve Program is a tablet initiative with more than 900 courses.

“Hopefully, when they return back into our community, there’ll be a better person and give them some hope and be able to give them some things to be able to be more employable,” said Sheriff Kevin Hall.

Since April, 57,000 courses have been completed by inmates. Sheriff Hall said the tablets have been an encouraging factor within the facility.

“Now they’re active, they’re busy,” explained Sheriff Hall. “They’re not sitting around just playing cards or scheming to do something else or whatever. So it gives them something active to do, then they’re able to learn and then receive credits for when you take that course.”

Once inmates have completed a course, they receive a certificate that can be used when applying for a future job.

“Give me something to do to keep my mind occupied.” said inmate Kenneth Phillips.

Phillips has completed over 1,000 courses.

“Keep your mind occupied and everything, so you’re going to get a lot of times when you got things going on, or you know, just loud people or whatever, you know, just keeps you straight. Keep in mind, right,” admitted Phillips.

Inmates take courses ranging from anger management and substance abuse to math and writing for training. When they complete a certain number of hours and courses they can get entertainment.

Phillips said the tablets allow him to connect to the outside world.

“The things I do on here is the entertainment, you know, watch movies, play games, you send messages, you can use the telephone, you can watch religious programs, order your, get your pictures on here.”

Sheriff Hall said this program is the starter of their new Ignite Program. He wants inmates to be released with the necessary tools to keep them out of a cell.

“The old adage of best, lock them up, throw away the key, it hasn’t worked,” revealed Hall, “How do you want your neighbor to be when they get released from jail? Do you want them to be better people? And if we change those people, then we’ll you know, we’ll change our community in a positive way.”

The new Ignite Program is set to be installed in January.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

