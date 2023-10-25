Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

“People like Perry don’t come around very often.” Weekend 5k honors Pulaski County SRO

Growing Perry’s Legacy and Jack-O-Lantern 5k on Saturday, October 28
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend you can get moving in honor of a fallen school resource officer.

The third annual Growing Perry’s Legacy 5k and Jack-O-Lantern jog is this Saturday. It’s all to remember Sergeant Perry Hodge. Hodge, a school resource officer in Pulaski County, was killed in a crash in 2021. He was an avid runner, and organizers feel a run is one of the best ways to honor his memory.

“I’ve met a lot of people in my career in various different roles. But people like Perry just don’t come around very often. And the worst thing that we can do, as a community, and the worst thing that I feel that I could do as a friend, is to forget about him,” Adam Abdelaziz, one of the race organizers, said.

There is a 5k and a one-mile fun run. Abdelaziz says it’s open to everyone.

“Oh, yeah, a level one runner, a level one walker. All that is fine... It’s not about getting it done fast. It’s just about getting it done,” he said.

There’s still time to sign up. Before Saturday, the race costs $35. On race day, the price will go up to $45. All the funds are going to Perry’s Legacy Fund with the Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge.

The race is at Randolph Park in Dublin, and the fun will get underway at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary