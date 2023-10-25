“People like Perry don’t come around very often.” Weekend 5k honors Pulaski County SRO

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend you can get moving in honor of a fallen school resource officer.

The third annual Growing Perry’s Legacy 5k and Jack-O-Lantern jog is this Saturday. It’s all to remember Sergeant Perry Hodge. Hodge, a school resource officer in Pulaski County, was killed in a crash in 2021. He was an avid runner, and organizers feel a run is one of the best ways to honor his memory.

“I’ve met a lot of people in my career in various different roles. But people like Perry just don’t come around very often. And the worst thing that we can do, as a community, and the worst thing that I feel that I could do as a friend, is to forget about him,” Adam Abdelaziz, one of the race organizers, said.

There is a 5k and a one-mile fun run. Abdelaziz says it’s open to everyone.

“Oh, yeah, a level one runner, a level one walker. All that is fine... It’s not about getting it done fast. It’s just about getting it done,” he said.

There’s still time to sign up. Before Saturday, the race costs $35. On race day, the price will go up to $45. All the funds are going to Perry’s Legacy Fund with the Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge.

The race is at Randolph Park in Dublin, and the fun will get underway at 1:30 p.m.

