Radford University students grateful for new Tuition Promise initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University students were all smiles Wednesday on campus.

The school introduced Radford’s Tuition Promise program Wednesday morning. The initiative grants all in-state undergraduate students whose family income is less than $100,000 per year to free tuition, excluding fees and housing.

Students were alerted of the new program in an email.

WDBJ7 staff had the opportunity to speak with students on campus, all of whom were grateful for this opportunity.

”Honestly, when I heard about the news, like, I cried,” says Madison Burks, a freshman at Radford. “I immediately called my mom, and I was so happy. She was so happy for me because that means I can pursue the education that I’ve always dreamed about having and fully being able to attend here the next three years.”

Burks also says the introduction of the tuition promise made her realize how fortunate she is to attend the university.

“It’s kind of just grown my love and positivity of going here,” she says. “So I really love that Radford has created this ability not only for me to have a successful education, but for future students as well.”

Burks still has three years ahead of her at Radford, but the Tuition Promise is just as exciting for Stephanie Perez, a senior at Radford.

”I have two younger sisters, so the fact that they can come to college free it just, it baffles me,” says Perez. “I’m first gen, so just the fact that I was able to get an education inspired them and now they can do it free.”

The tuition promise will go into effect starting in the Fall 2024 semester. For more information, visit radford.edu/promise.

