Roanoke City law enforcement celebrates dedication and service of sheriff’s office personnel

Dozens gathered to celebrate promotions and retirements
Dozens gathered to celebrate promotions and retirements
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is celebrating several promotions and retirements from the department.

Dozens of deputies and officers gathered at the Roanoke City courthouse Wednesday to celebrate.

Five people were promoted within the department. Douglas Cunningham, Kevin Lester and Jeffrey Jones retired with more than 25 years of service.

Congrats to everyone!

