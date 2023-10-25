Roanoke City law enforcement celebrates dedication and service of sheriff’s office personnel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is celebrating several promotions and retirements from the department.

Dozens of deputies and officers gathered at the Roanoke City courthouse Wednesday to celebrate.

Five people were promoted within the department. Douglas Cunningham, Kevin Lester and Jeffrey Jones retired with more than 25 years of service.

Congrats to everyone!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.