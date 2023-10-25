WDBJ7 Archive: Irv Sharp, Dr Pepper’s “Silver Dollar Man”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While Dr Pepper is special to Roanoke, the soda has a special place in WDBJ7′s history.

William Irving Sharp, known as “Irv,” is a legend in WDBJ7′s history, hosting the radio station in the 1940s.

Sharp became known as Dr Pepper’s “Silver Dollar Man,” as he pitched the drink on over 100 radio stations and even created a Dr Pepper song.

At the time, Dr Pepper had a collaboration with WDBJ7, where a representative went around and gave people a silver dollar for every Dr Pepper they had on hand. With Sharp’s charisma and musical talents, many Star City residents had a few silver dollars in their pockets.

Sharp would then transition to television in the ‘50s, hosting shows including “Top o’ the Mornin’,” featuring collaborations with bluegrass greats such as Don Reno and Red Smiley. Sharp would become a station staple, as viewers looked forward to seeing his face every morning.

Sharp passed away in November 1993, but not without leaving a legacy.

In 2005 when the 30-foot-wide Dr Pepper sign in Downtown Roanoke needed a fixer-upper, Dr Pepper partnered with a local Pepsi plant and WDBJ7 to raise money for the repair. Dr Pepper created four custom cans to celebrate WDBJ7′s 50-year anniversary with one can featuring a design of Irv Sharp.

Dr Pepper has reigned as a popular drink of choice for many years and holds many connections to the Roanoke Valley, since its first bottling plant opened in 1936. The soft drink holds a special place for Roanoke residents as they remember Sharp when they have a sip at ten, two, and four.

