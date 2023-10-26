Adaptive Trunk or Treat helping to support CATS

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Children and adults with wheelchairs, walkers and strollers of all kinds are welcome to trick or treat at the University of Lynchburg. The Health Sciences Department, along with Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS), is hosting its second annual Adaptive Trunk or Treat event.

“They also can go to these other events and that is perfectly great, but sometimes it can just be over-stimulating and not in the best areas for their type of equipment they might need and things like that. So, we just came up with the idea to do an adaptive trunk or treat at the building, where they would be surrounded by PTs, fellow peers and people that just want to love on their kiddos,” said University of Lynchburg Physical Therapy student Cassidy Chambers.

“The University of Lynchburg has been a great support of CATS. They do things besides Trunk or Treat. They help with the cleaning and fixing of the equipment,” said Children’s Assistive Technology Service Operations Manager John Naples.

CATS is a non-profit organization that provides refurbished pediatric assistive technology to families at no cost. Since 2014, CATS has distributed 6,000 pieces of equipment to over 4,000 children living with disabilities, saving their families an estimated $6.3 million.

“We supply the equipment when the families cannot get it through their insurance company or through Medicaid, or just the cost is outrageous. So, this way their children can still progress in development and achieve the goals they hope for the family,” said Naples.

And when spooky season comes around, CATS hosts its annual “Hallowheels Costume Contest” where families have a chance to be creative in decorating their children’s adaptive equipment. This is an additional fundraiser for CATS that will also be showcased at this year’s Trunk or Treat event.

“The funds are used for all kinds of general operations. It’s collection of the equipment, cleaning of the equipment, refurbishing of the equipment, getting the equipment back out to the community, besides all the overhead for the buildings that we have,” said Naples.

“It’s just a great environment and it’s very rewarding just to see how we, as clinicians within the area, can promote wellness and just a positive atmosphere for children and adults in the area,” said University of Lynchburg Physical Therapy student Patricia Garrett.

All trick-or-treaters in attendance can look forward to singing, dancing, and visiting different themed trunks that will hand out manipulative items and toys along with candy.

“We understand that all kids should be included in everything, whether you have some kind of disability or a typical child, we want them to experience the same things in life and have the same goals and achieve the same goals,” said Naples.

The Adaptive Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday at 300 Monticello Avenue in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you want to donate to CATS, one way to do that is to vote for your favorite Hallowheels costume through November 4. It’s $1 to vote on hallowheels.org.

To learn more about CATS visit https://atdevicesforkids.org/.

