Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Be a Hero to a Child - Get involved with the CASA Superhero Run

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lace up those shoes and dust off your favorite costume and join in on helping an organization that works tirelessly to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

It’s the CASA Superhero Run coming up November 4 at Percival’s Island Trail in Lynchburg.

Allison Stronza and Katie Alexander join us on Here @ Home to talk about the work they do, their need for volunteers and how to register for the run.

Festival Opens at 9:00 - 5K begins at 10:00 a.m. Visit lynchburgsuperherorun.com to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Doc at 100
Doc 100 concert raises money for museum
Concert Benefits Montgomery Museum
Concert Benefits Montgomery Museum
Police on the Green
Danville Police Department hosts golf tournament fundraiser for community engagement efforts