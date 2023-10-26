Be a Hero to a Child - Get involved with the CASA Superhero Run

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lace up those shoes and dust off your favorite costume and join in on helping an organization that works tirelessly to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

It’s the CASA Superhero Run coming up November 4 at Percival’s Island Trail in Lynchburg.

Allison Stronza and Katie Alexander join us on Here @ Home to talk about the work they do, their need for volunteers and how to register for the run.

Festival Opens at 9:00 - 5K begins at 10:00 a.m. Visit lynchburgsuperherorun.com to learn more.

