Danville Police Department launches camera registry for citizens to help solve crimes

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department recently launched a camera registry platform.

Fusus is an online portal for citizens and businesses to register their security cameras to help solve crimes in the community. Investigators will now know almost immediately if any video evidence might be available near a crime scene, and who to contact to retrieve it.

“Fusus gives us the capability to be able to pull video even faster than before and to process it and get it in the system to be reviewed,” said Matt Bell, Danville Police Department Public Relations Specialist. “So, if there was an incident that occurred and involved a vehicle or a person, we can be able to go and look at that and see them in real time.”

It is designed to help speed up investigations and increase security and safety in the community.

“In the past, where we had an incident that occurred, you’ve had officers that are canvassing the neighborhood looking door-to-door. Now, an officer can actually pull it up their laptop, go to the website, and say we have x number of houses that have cameras on this street,” added Bell.

They can also send a link to a witness’s phone at an active scene. Officers can then see the scene in real time from wherever they are.

“We have built such a strong rapport with the neighbors and businesses and residents that live here. It helps us solve crimes quicker whenever an incident does occur. So with this, it just adds another tool in the toolbox for us to be able to give an even faster response to the community,” explained Bell.

Danville residents can register their cameras for free online.

