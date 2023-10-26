Birthdays
Governor orders flags lowered in honor of Maine shooting victims

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United State and Virginia flags lowered until Monday in honor of the victims of Wednesday night’s mass shooting in Maine.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 more hurt in the shooting at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston. The suspect has not been caught.

The governor’s order reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost and those injured in the Lewiston, Maine shooting.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, October 26, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Ordered on this, the 26th day of October, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

