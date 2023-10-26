Hometown Eats: Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Barbecue is a way of life, and it tastes good, but what do you do when the craving hits and your party wants something different? The answer is smoking in Daleville, VA where we’re pigging out at Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“I always say we’re kind of a family restaurant, but we specialize in barbecue,” said Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue owner Brian Tyree.

Three Li’l Pigs Barbecue has a special place in many hearts, but the story doesn’t start in a house of straw or sticks, but in a house of bricks in 1990.

Bill and Dremma Gaul opened Three Lil Pigs inside the Roanoke City Market Building, then moved their pork pit to Daleville in 2003 and have called this corner home ever since.

“A lot of people don’t realize we’ve been here that long and they kind of forget about us in the corner of the Kroger parking lot,” said Tyree.

Brian Tyree now owns this joint after spending several years working with the Gauls for years.

“I was Bill and Dremma’s right hand for years and did a bunch of different things. They were looking to retire and I was looking to take a leap of faith and it all kind of connected right there in 2019,” said Tyree.

WDBJ7 covered the change of ownership in October 2019 and spoke to a bright-eyed Brian.

“I think for me it’s about, you know, getting out here and meeting new people, meeting the customers. I’ve been cooking for them for a long time, so actually seeing their faces, I know so many of them just by what they order,” said Tyree.

Little did Tyree know the undertaking he would face a few months later in 2020.

“I like to say I got all the hard stuff out of the way first, so it should be easy from here on out,” joked Tyree.

Although he’s now the big boss, or boss hog as the staff calls him, Brian stays busy on the line serving up Eastern North Carolina-style, which is that vinegar base as well as a tomato base-style for those sauce lovers.

“Keeping our stuff traditional but mixing it up a little bit with a little fusion, with the barbecue like the buffalo chicken Rangoon, pulled chicken, and ribs,” said Tyree.

“If you like barbecue, there ain’t too many around that are much better,” said regular customer Butch.

“It’s the best place to come too. They have great barbecue,” added regular customer Peggy.

Don’t just take Butch & Peggy’s word for it; the accolades are on the wall as soon as you walk in. You’ll also notice the smokehouse feel.

“It’s kind of retro feel with the neon (lights) and people always try to guess what that is, is it an atom, is it a neutron; it’s whatever you want it to be. Also, a lot of people don’t realize we have such a big deck outside with a firepit.”

But Three Lil Pigs does more than just pulled pork. And nothing goes to waste around this joint.

“If it’s starting to dry up we’ll chop it up and put it in a soup and we do daily specials, so I get to play around there and create what I want to create,” said Tyree.

It’s all homemade from the hot to the to-go pints, the sauces, and yes, the desserts, like deep-fried Oreos and peanut butter pie.

“You know there’s a lot of ups and downs but at the end of the day I just enjoy coming in here, talking with my staff, and seeing my customers,” said Tyree.

Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque, a hometown eat that will have you going, “Wee wee wee all the way home!”

Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque is open 7 days a week from 7am – 9pm Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. 7am – 8:30pm Wednesday. 7am – 9:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The restaurant is at 120 Kingston Dr, Daleville, VA 24083. They also offer space for private parties and catering.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.