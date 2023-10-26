Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Hometown History & Haunts: Sisters in Black

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than a century, legends of “The Sisters in Black” have flourished.

The three, were well-educated women you could describe as frightening and possibly even murderers.

Here @ Home sits down with the curator for the Montgomery Museum of Art and History, Sherry Wyatt, to break down the history of who these women were and debunk myths surrounding their legacy - along with the mystery of the well-respected Christiansburg girls’ school, Montgomery Female College.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary