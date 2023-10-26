Birthdays
Hometown Veterans: Roanoke cemetery will have flags placed on graves

By Melissa Gaona
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - October 28, 2023, Fair View Cemetery in Roanoke will place American flags on the graves of veterans. The Boy Scouts of America will assist with the ceremony.

For the past ten years, this historic cemetery has recognized men and women who have given their lives so we can live freely. Some of the oldest veteran graves date back to the Spanish-American War.

Scott Maxey, the Cub Master for Pack 352, says he has been laying flags on veterans’ graves for the past eight years and he is honored to show the other scouts the importance. His crew even plays a little game of who can find the oldest gravestone occupied by a veteran.

The event is happening rain or shine at 3300 Melrose Ave. in Roanoke from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

