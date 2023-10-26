Parents fighting back after Lynchburg City Schools decides to close elementary school

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents are frustrated after Lynchburg City Schools decided on the future of two schools. The school district made a unanimous decision Tuesday night to close Sandusky Elementary and to either close or repurpose T.C. Miller into a Pre-K site in a couple of years.

The school board couldn’t make a definite vote on T.C. Miller, because they wanted more information on the student Pre-K population to move forward.

Parents are frustrated with the quickness of this decision. The group “Save Our Schools” wants to appeal the decision in circuit court.

“Really just disappointed in the school board and the administrators for the lack of care and time that they gave the decision to close,” says Nettie Webb, a member of “Save Our Schools”.

Among other reasons, the school board made this decision because it rezones the students closer to home and simplifies transportation routes. They plan to improve the conditions and optimize the space of their elementary buildings.

One of the concerns parents have is how the rezoning will have a negative effect on the learning experience of all of these students.

Webb says the school board didn’t think the decision through.

“We want class sizes to be under 20 students, we want that especially for the most vulnerable students who need those extra resources, But we also aren’t for expanding a building that wasn’t on any of the scenarios that 10 classrooms is not going to serve 600 students that are going to be displaced, we think it was a faulty decision-making,” said Webb.

The school board chose this scenario out of four others.

“The school board actually chose one of the least favorable situations and scenarios when they decided to close TC Miller and Sandusky,” said Webb.

