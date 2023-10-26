Roanoke author launches new book - “Glow-Worthy”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Katie Silcox, a renowned leading Ayurvedic teacher, founder of The Shakti School, and author of the recently published book, “Glow-Worthy: Practices for Awakening Your Inner Light and Loving Yourself as You Are – Broke, Beautiful, and Sacred” joins us on Here @ Home to talk about her new book and why she felt compelled to write it.

Silcox talks about finding a spiritual practice that works for you, especially those who are just now getting in touch with their spiritual sides.

She also says women should learn how to tend to their ‘inner-glow’ and take an authentic approach to living spiritually to help your inner light shine bright,

Silcox is having a book launch party Friday, October 27 at The French Farmhouse from 5:30-8pm.

