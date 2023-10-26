Birthdays
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide on Hunt Avenue in NW Roanoke.

According to RPD, police were notified around 2:10 Thursday morning of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW.

Officers arrived to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries outside a home. Police were then notified of additional victims.

Inside the home, they found a second man with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, as well as a third man who appeared to have critical injuries. The first two men were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The third man was pronounced dead on scene.

According to a spokesperson with the police department, the preliminary investigation indicates this was an isolated incident. Officers detained several people who were on scene at the time of the shooting. They were taken to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives.

As of 10:30 Thursday morning, police had not made any arrests. Detectives say they are not searching for additional people. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

