Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Toyota recalls 751,000 Highlanders in the US to make sure bumper covers and hardware can’t fall off

A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday,...
A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that hold the front bumper covers on.

The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023 model years including gas-electric hybrids.

The company says in a statement that the SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are connected with mounting tabs. If there’s a even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard.

Dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage. If there isn’t any, they’ll install improved hardware to hold the covers. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower bumper covers and add the improved hardware.

Toyota says it will notify owners by late December. Owners can check to see if their Highlander is affected by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering vehicle identification or license plate numbers, the company said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home
Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home