Toys for Tots launching in our hometowns

By Melissa Gaona
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christmas season is almost here and the United States Marine Corps is already preparing its annual tradition Toys for Tots.

Soon you will see collection boxes inside stores all across our hometowns. The basic mission of the program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Local campaigns are conducted annually in over 850 communities. Local toy collection campaigns begin in October and last until mid- to late-December.

Members of the community drop new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses. At Christmas, coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies, distribute the toys to the less fortunate children of the community.

