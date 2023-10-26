“Training is key.” Law enforcement expresses importance of active shooter training

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - With Wednesday’s mass shooting in Maine, local law enforcement officers are relaying safety information to the public. An active shooter case can happen at any place and at any time. Officials say it’s important to have the necessary training to prepare for incidents.

“The first thing is to be situationally aware of your surroundings,” said the Executive Director of the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy, Gary Moore.

He has a personal connection when it comes to active shooters.

“About a year and a half ago,” explained Moore. “My son is a student at Bridgewater College, and he was in Florrie Hall when the incident occurred when the two officers were killed down there,”

Moore was able to give his son instructions on how to act in a current life-or-death situation.

“We told him, you need to turn everybody in there into, basically, a person that’s going to be prepared to fight,” stated Moore.

He says it’s a necessity for businesses, churches, and individuals to have training.

“The more you train, the more it becomes second nature. If you’ve seen it and seen it again, in a training scenario, you’re more likely to respond appropriately in a real situation,” said Moore.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office works with a group to help teach a class called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE.

Captain Scott Gathje says the best way to protect yourself is to use Avoid, Deny, Defend or Run, Hide, Fight.

“The last thing and as a last resort is to defend yourself and to fight. If you cannot avoid and you cannot deny the situation, then the last thing to do is to defend yourself and try to fight,” advised Gathje.

In 2023, there have been 37 mass shooting incidents in the U.S.

When law enforcement arrives at the incident, remain calm and follow their instructions.

“I know there are folks that will say, well, that’s not going to happen here. But let’s prepare for it anyway. And let’s make sure that we’re ready in case it does.” added Gathje.

