Virginia Election Preview: House of Delegates District 51

CAMPBELL CO, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents from a newly-redrawn district in Virginia in November will elect one person to join the House of Delegates in Richmond.

The newly-redrawn House of Delegates District 51 includes most of Campbell County, the northern part of Pittsylvania County, and the southern part of Bedford County.

As you head to the polls, three candidates will be on the ballot - Republican Eric Zehr, Democrat Kimberly Moran, and Independent Matt Fariss.

Only Zehr replied to WDBJ7′s request for an interview. Moran first agreed to meet but then never followed up. Multiple emails were sent to Fariss’s current staff and campaign but they didn’t reply.

Zehr served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors. He says his top priority if elected is advocating for a life at conception bill.

“My stance is Psalm 139, the Lord said I knew you from before I created you. The life begins at conception, this state has a duty to protect every innocent life,” said Zehr.

Moran’s website says she is a working mother who wants to protect and expand the rights of all Americans. It states “Abortion is a difficult decision for anyone, for any couple, and should not be used in the political arena.”

Fariss currently serves in the House of Delegates representing the former 59th District before it was redrawn. His website says he will fight against liberal policies stating he “believes that there is no more sacred right guaranteed to our citizens than the right to life.”

On the topic of education, all three candidates have different ideas.

Moran’s website says she wants to create safer environments and improve academic achievement.

Fariss says he will ensure education funds are used directly to teach the youth.

Zehr wants to give parents a seat at the table.

“I want to see parents again, in charge of their children’s education, upbringing, worldview,” added Zehr.

When it comes to the Second Amendment, this is what the candidates have to say:

“The right to keep and bear arms is guaranteed in the Constitution, and Matt, a long-time NRA member, will fight to defend that right,” states Fariss’s website.

“I believe that every law-abiding citizen has the right to protect themselves to carry a firearm and be ready to defend those they love,” said Zehr.

“We can prevent gun violence while also respecting the Second Amendment,” states Moran’s website.

Fariss did not file to be the Republican nominee for the newly redrawn district. This comes as he faces legal trouble in Campbell County. Fariss is charged with one felony count of malicious bodily injury, one felony count of hit-and-run, and a misdemeanor of reckless driving. A jury trial is scheduled for January 2025. WDBJ7 has reached out to Fariss for comment and has not received a response.

