Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Woman from Henry County reported missing

Missing from Henry County: Laura Cardenas
Missing from Henry County: Laura Cardenas(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance finding a woman missing since Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Laura Cardenas, 51, was reported missing October 25. She was last reported seen at her home at 1588 Kings Mill Road in Ridgeway.

Cardenas is Hispanic, 5′ and 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary