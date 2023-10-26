Woman from Henry County reported missing

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance finding a woman missing since Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Laura Cardenas, 51, was reported missing October 25. She was last reported seen at her home at 1588 Kings Mill Road in Ridgeway.

Cardenas is Hispanic, 5′ and 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

