Bedford’s Sedalia Center to host 26th annual chili cookoff

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend marks 26 years of the Buzzy Coleman Chili Cookoff in Bedford.

The community is invited out to the family-friendly fundraiser to support the Sedalia Center. The non-profit is focused on arts and the art of living in Bedford County.

The chili cookoff will feature 18 competing teams for a chance at prizes for judges’ choice, people’s choice and decoration. The event also features live music, fall foliage and friendly competition.

“The center itself is just an incredibly beautiful place,” said Sedalia Center board member Watts Burks. “It’s a really neat place to gather and have everyone get together and be able to rub shoulders and see some live music and that sort of thing. And it just really means a lot to the center to be able to do that.”

The event starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and concludes at 5. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

