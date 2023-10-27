Blue Ridge Folklife Festival celebrates 50th anniversary Saturday

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is a celebration of regional traditions.

And this year, the popular event is also celebrating a significant milestone: its 50th anniversary.

Friday preparations for Saturday’s Blue Ridge Folklife Festival provided a glimpse of the history on hand.

The Sink Family thrashing machine is 100 years old and still a crowd favorite.

“We’re trying to keep it going another 100 years if we can,” Dale Agee told WDBJ7 Friday morning.

And a Conestoga wagon that was built in the Shenandoah Valley dates to the 1820s.

“It is one of our prized artifacts,” said Farm Museum Manager Rebecca Austin. “It’s usually stored inside the barn, and we pulled it out for this weekend to have it on display.”

This will be Austin’s 25th festival as an employee of the Blue Ridge Institute.

And it is Caleb Bailey’s first.

“I think the biggest thing is community and people gathering and sharing their traditions, sharing their trade,” Bailey said.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has been highlighting the music, food, crafts and other folkways of the region since the early ‘70s.

And Blue Ridge Institute Director Emeritus Roddy Moore has been involved for most of that time.

“You know over 50 years, you see and meet a lot of people,” Moore told us. “And this festival has become more like family than anything else.”

Bethany Worley is Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Institute.

“Focusing on the folk culture, the folk life of this whole area, it brings us all together, no matter who we are, so it really celebrates our shared heritage and I think that’s wonderful,” Worley said.

Over the years, the Blue Ridge Folklife festival has seen all kinds of weather, including heavy wind, and rain.

The 50th anniversary promises blue skies and a big crowd for this enduring celebration of blue ridge tradition.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is Saturday October 28 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, click on the following link to the festival website:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.