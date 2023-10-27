Danville Police Department hosts golf tournament fundraiser for community engagement efforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police officers took some swings on the golf course to raise money for future community events and programs.

The Danville Police Department hosted its 3rd annual Police on the Green event Friday morning. Around 60 people, including police officers, came out to participate in the golf tournament fundraiser.

“The most important thing to us is focusing on community policing, so that we can build those positive relationships with the citizens of Danville,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, Community Relations Liaison. “Through these events, we’re able to allow for different resources for some of our underserved communities and people who may need some additional support and resources.”

The event included a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a truck giveaway from a local dealership for the first person to hit a hole in one. They raised over $3,000 to go toward community engagement events and programs like the Youth Police Academy, Boys to Men, Cars and Community, and more.

“The community sees year-round all of the different events that we put on in order to help youth, adults, and families in different ways. So, being able to put on a fundraiser like this helps us build that budget back up so that we are able to have some successful events during the year,” added Foddrell.

They are planning to host Police on the Green again next year.

“We’ve had a lot of success every year. So, we just try to encourage people to come out and support this great cause,” said Foddrell.

They are also hosting Catwalk in Costume Saturday night at 6 at the Danville Police Department.

