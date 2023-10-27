Birthdays
Doc 100 concert raises money for museum

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is hosting a special concert celebrating the life and legacy of Doc Watson.

It’s being performed by artists who performed with Doc, were influenced by his music, and who called him a friend.

One of those musicians is Jack Hinshelwood, and he joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about who Doc Watson was, his influence over so many great musicians, and the impact he had on so many.

The “DOC AT 100″ Benefit Concert is presented by the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, and will be held Wednesday, November 1, at 7 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

For tickets and more information, click montgomerymuseum.org.

