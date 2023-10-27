Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local store is hosting a sale to benefit senior citizens in our hometowns.

On Saturday, October 28, the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary will host its annual Fall Bazaar Sale from 9 to 1 p.m. on Brandon Avenue.

All proceeds from the sale go to enriching the lives of those in the Nursing and Rehab Center and the Memory Care Center.

Some examples of what the Auxiliary has funded include specialized training for nursing staff, music therapy, interactive program for cognition therapy, Christmas gifts for each resident, and more.

Nicole Bruch and Julee Goodman from Brandon Oaks appeared on 7@four to chat up the event.

